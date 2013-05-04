Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,178 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gareth Bale 86 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,190 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 29, Gareth McAuley 50 Wigan Athletic 3 Arouna Kone 39, James McArthur 58, Callum McManaman 80 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,756 - - - West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,962 - - - Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,242 - - - Fulham 2 Bryan Ruiz 70,77 Reading 4 Hal Robson-Kanu 12pen,62, Adam Le Fondre 75, Jem Karacan 83 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,087 - - - Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 74pen Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 55,89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,842 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 5 Liverpool v Everton (1230) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) Monday, May 6 Sunderland v Stoke City (1900)
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.