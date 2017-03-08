Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Manchester City 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 11 Bournemouth v West Ham United (1500) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sunday, March 12 Liverpool v Burnley (1600)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.