Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 18,33
Liverpool 4 Emre Can 16, Dejan Lovren 21, Joel Matip 44, Roberto Firmino 71
Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,628
- - -
Manchester United 0
Red Card: Ander Herrera 68
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,325
- - -
Middlesbrough 2 Gaston Ramirez 39, Stewart Downing 56
Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,600
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Vincent Janssen 44pen
Leicester City 1 Ahmed Musa 48
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,868
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 19,28, Ilkay Guendogan 79,90
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,470
- - -
Watford 1 Michael Dawson 82og
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,022
- - -
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 65pen
Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 19,78, Olivier Giroud 71,76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,322
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
Everton v West Ham United (1330)
Southampton v Chelsea (1600)
Monday, October 31
Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)