Soccer-FIFA U-20 World Cup results

May 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup matches on Saturday Group B Saturday, May 20 Venezuela U-20 - Germany U-20 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Group A Saturday, May 20 Argentina U-20 v England U-20 (0730) Group B Saturday, May 20 Vanuatu U-20 v Mexico U-20 (0800) Group A Saturday, May 20 Korea Republic U-20 v Guinea U-20 (1100) Group C Sunday, May 21 Zambia U-20 v Portugal U-20