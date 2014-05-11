May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Cardiff City 1 Craig Bellamy 15
Chelsea 2 Andre Schuerrle 72, Fernando Torres 75
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,716
- - -
Fulham 2 Cauley Woodrow 61, Chris David 90+4
Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 28,83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,447
- - -
Hull City 0
Everton 2 James McCarthy 9, Romelu Lukaku 46
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,848
- - -
Liverpool 2 Daniel Agger 63, Daniel Sturridge 65
Newcastle United 1 Martin Skrtel 20og
Red Card: Shola Ameobi 66, Paul Dummett 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,724
- - -
Manchester City 2 Samir Nasri 39, Vincent Kompany 49
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,300
- - -
Norwich City 0
Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 53, Carl Jenkinson 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,848
- - -
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 28
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 54
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,372
- - -
Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 50
Swansea City 3 Nathan Dyer 7, Marvin Emnes 14, Wilfried Bony 54
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 45,580
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Paulinho 14, Nathan Baker 35og, Emmanuel Adebayor 38pen
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 35,826
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stephane Sessegnon 56
Stoke City 2 Gareth McAuley 21og, Charlie Adam 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,613
- - -