May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 5,65pen, Andy King 33
Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 72
Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 88
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,140
- - -
Sunderland 3 Wahbi Khazri 41, Fabio Borini 67, Jermain Defoe 70
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 14, Nemanja Matic 45+3
Red Card: John Terry 90+5
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 47,050
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 47,68
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,990
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 1 Matt Ritchie 82
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 16
Missed penalty: Craig Gardner 44
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,055
- - -
West Ham United 1 Stephen Kingsley 68og
Swansea City 4 Wayne Routledge 25, Andre Ayew 31, Ki Sung-Yueng 51, Bafetimbi Gomis 90+3
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 34,907
- - -
Norwich City 0
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 72
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,132
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 8
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)
Liverpool v Watford (1500)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)