UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 69pen, Jason Puncheon 80 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 49 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,193 - - - Chelsea 2 Oscar 43, Diego Costa 59 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,612 - - - Burnley 2 Scott Arfield 12, Danny Ings 37 Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 33pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,523 - - - Everton 1 Steven Naismith 78 Manchester City 1 Fernandinho 74 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,499 - - - Leicester City 1 Paul Konchesky 45+1 Red Card: Matthew James 90+3 Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Ciaran Clark 90+4 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,728 - - - Swansea City 1 Mark Noble 74og West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 43 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,745 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 78 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,818 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Liam Bridcutt 49 Liverpool 1 Lazar Markovic 8 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,369 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 11 Arsenal v Stoke City (1330) Manchester United v Southampton (1600)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
May 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace