Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
Dec 5 English Premier League summaries on Monday Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 85 Liverpool 0 Red Card: Jay Spearing 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,688 - - - Sunday Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Steven Fletcher 73,81 Sunderland 1 Kieran Richardson 52 Missed penalty: Sebastian Larsson 73 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,145 - - - Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Robert Huth 15 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,219 - - - Saturday Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 Phil Jones 20 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,053 - - - Blackburn Rovers 4 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 20,45+2,57,82pen Swansea City 2 Leroy Lita 35, Luke Moore 66 Red Card: Joe Allen 81 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 23,080 - - - Manchester City 5 Sergio Aguero 32, Samir Nasri 51, Yaya Toure 68, Mario Balotelli 88, Adam Johnson 90+1 Norwich City 1 Steve Morison 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,201 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Heidar Helguson 20 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,290 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 7, Aaron Lennon 50, Jermain Defoe 60 Bolton Wanderers 0 Red Card: Gary Cahill 18 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,896 - - - Wigan Athletic 0 Arsenal 4 Mikel Arteta 28, Thomas Vermaelen 29, Gervinho 61, Robin van Persie 78 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 19,280 - - - Newcastle United 0 Chelsea 3 Didier Drogba 38, Salomon Kalou 89, Daniel Sturridge 90+2 Missed penalty: Frank Lampard 14 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,305 - - -
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.