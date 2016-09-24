SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 11, Theo Walcott 14, Mesut Ozil 40 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 60,028 - - - Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 73 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,645 - - - Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 39,60 Crystal Palace 3 Joe Ledley 61, James McArthur 76, Christian Benteke 90+4 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,941 - - - Liverpool 5 Adam Lallana 17, James Milner 30pen,71pen, Sadio Mane 36, Philippe Coutinho 52 Hull City 1 David Meyler 51 Red Card: Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 29 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 53,109 - - - Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 23 Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,291 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Ben Gibson 65 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Son Heung-Min 7,23 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,703 - - - Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 13 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 9,65pen, Raheem Sterling 77 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,786 - - - Manchester United 4 Chris Smalling 22, Juan Mata 37, Marcus Rashford 40, Paul Pogba 42 Leicester City 1 Demarai Gray 59 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 75,256 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 25 West Ham United v Southampton (1500) Monday, September 26 Burnley v Watford (1900)
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.