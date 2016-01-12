Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
AFC Bournemouth 1 Harry Arter 17
West Ham United 3 Dimitri Payet 67, Enner Valencia 75,84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,071
Newcastle United 3 Georginio Wijnaldum 42, Aleksandar Mitrovic 67pen, Paul Dummett 90
Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 9pen,79, Jesse Lingard 38
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 49,673
Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 58
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,245
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 13
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Manchester City v Everton (1945)
Southampton v Watford (1945)
Stoke City v Norwich City (1945)
Swansea City v Sunderland (1945)
Liverpool v Arsenal (2000)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (2000)
Saturday, January 16
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, January 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18
Swansea City v Watford (2000)