Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 3 Mohamed Salah 32, Frank Lampard 61, Willian 72 Missed penalty: Frank Lampard 61 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,168 - - - Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Morgan Amalfitano 16 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,859 - - - Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 4 Juan Mata 39,50, Javier Hernandez 64, Adnan Januzaj 90+3 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,081 - - - Hull City 1 George Boyd 39 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,744 - - - Aston Villa 1 Grant Holt 70 Fulham 2 Kieran Richardson 61, Hugo Rodallega 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,532 - - - Cardiff City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Jason Puncheon 31,88, Joe Ledley 71 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,687 - - - Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 3pen, Samir Nasri 45+1, Edin Dzeko 45+4, Stevan Jovetic 81 Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 37pen Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 47,009 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 6 Everton v Arsenal (1230) West Ham United v Liverpool (1500) Monday, April 7 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1900)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.