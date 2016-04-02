April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 51
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 63
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,062
- - -
Sunderland 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,144
- - -
Stoke City 2 Ibrahim Afellay 13, Bojan 53
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 68, Alberto Paloschi 79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,649
- - -
Norwich City 3 Timm Klose 45+2, Dieumerci Mbokani 74, Martin Olsson 90+3
Newcastle United 2 Aleksandar Mitrovic 71,86pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,137
- - -
West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 18, Dimitri Payet 41
Red Card: Cheikhou Kouyate 67
Crystal Palace 2 Damien Delaney 15, Dwight Gayle 75
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 34,857
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 4 Fernando 7, Kevin De Bruyne 12, Sergio Aguero 19, Aleksandar Kolarov 90+3
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 11,192
- - -
Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 4, Alex Iwobi 38, Hector Bellerin 48, Theo Walcott 90
Watford 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,981
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Red Card: Alan Hutton 85
Chelsea 4 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 26, Alexandre Pato 45+3pen, Pedro 46,59
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,120
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 3
Leicester City v Southampton (1230)
Manchester United v Everton (1500)