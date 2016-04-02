Soccer-Scottish Premiership champions group results and standings

May 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Thursday Thursday, May 18 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 5 Wednesday, May 17 Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 33 4 0 104 25 103 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 23 4 10 68 35 73 3 Rangers 37 18 10 9 54 43 64 4 St. Johnstone 37 17 7 13 49 44 58 -----------------