April 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 50
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 42, Mesut Ozil 71
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,298
- - -
Sunday, April 16
Manchester United 2 Marcus Rashford 7, Ander Herrera 49
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,272
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 1 Roberto Firmino 45+1
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,669
- - -
Saturday, April 15
Southampton 0
Manchester City 3 Vincent Kompany 55, Leroy Sane 77, Sergio Aguero 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,850
- - -
Sunderland 2 Wahbi Khazri 26, Fabio Borini 90
West Ham United 2 Andre Ayew 5, James Collins 47
Red Card: Sam Byram 90+5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,168
- - -
Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 6, Peter Crouch 66, Xherdan Shaqiri 80
Hull City 1 Harry Maguire 51
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,505
- - -
Everton 3 Phil Jagielka 49, Ben Mee 71og, Romelu Lukaku 74
Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 52pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,328
- - -
Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 42
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,272
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Yohan Cabaye 54, Christian Benteke 69
Leicester City 2 Robert Huth 6, Jamie Vardy 52
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,504
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Mousa Dembele 16, Son Heung-Min 19, Harry Kane 48, Vincent Janssen 90+2
Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,943
- - -