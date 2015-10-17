Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Watford 0
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 62, Olivier Giroud 68, Aaron Ramsey 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,721
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 54
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,225
- - -
Southampton 2 Jose Fonte 21, Virgil van Dijk 37
Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 66,90+1
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,966
- - -
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 34, Alan Hutton 54og
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,596
- - -
Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 7,29,45+3, Wilfried Bony 11,89
AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 22
Halftime: 4-1;Attendance: 54,502
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 25pen
Red Card: Dwight Gayle 44
West Ham United 3 Carl Jenkinson 22, Manuel Lanzini 88, Dimitri Payet 90+4
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,812
- - -
Everton 0
Manchester United 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 18, Ander Herrera 22, Wayne Rooney 62
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,553
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,926
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 18
Newcastle United v Norwich City (1500)
Monday, October 19
Swansea City v Stoke City (1900)