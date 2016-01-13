UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid on verge of title after Ronaldo inspires win at Celta
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 13 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Leicester City 1 Robert Huth 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,850 - - - Liverpool 3 Roberto Firmino 10,19, Joe Allen 90 Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 14, Olivier Giroud 25,55 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 44,109 - - - Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 49, Joselu 67, Ryan Bennett 78og Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 55 Red Card: Gary O'Neil 31 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,274 - - - Southampton 2 Shane Long 17, Dusan Tadic 73 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,399 - - - Manchester City 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,796 - - - Chelsea 2 Cesar Azpilicueta 20, Gareth McAuley 73og West Bromwich Albion 2 Craig Gardner 33, James McClean 86 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,945 - - - Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 21pen, Andre Ayew 40 Red Card: Kyle Naughton 37 Sunderland 4 Jermain Defoe 3,61,85, Patrick van Aanholt 49 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,140 - - - Tuesday, January 12 AFC Bournemouth 1 Harry Arter 17 West Ham United 3 Dimitri Payet 67, Enner Valencia 75,84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,071 - - - Newcastle United 3 Georginio Wijnaldum 42, Aleksandar Mitrovic 67pen, Paul Dummett 90 Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 9pen,79, Jesse Lingard 38 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 49,673 - - - Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 58 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,245 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 16 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245) AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500) Chelsea v Everton (1500) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730) Sunday, January 17 Liverpool v Manchester United (1405) Stoke City v Arsenal (1615) Monday, January 18 Swansea City v Watford (2000)
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
* Saints failed to score at home for the fourth time in a row