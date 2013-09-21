Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 2 Oscar 52, John Obi Mikel 84
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,608
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 10,44
Hull City 3 Robert Brady 26, Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 48, Sone Aluko 76
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,523
- - -
Liverpool 0
Southampton 1 Dejan Lovren 53
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,755
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Stephane Sessegnon 20, Liam Ridgewell 76, Morgan Amalfitano 90+3
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,595
- - -
West Ham United 2 Ravel Morrison 31, Mark Noble 76pen
Red Card: Mark Noble 81
Everton 3 Leighton Baines 62,83, Romelu Lukaku 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,952
- - -
Norwich City 0
Missed penalty: Robert Snodgrass 6
Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,813
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 22
Arsenal v Stoke City (1230)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1230)
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Manchester City v Manchester United (1500)