Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Leicester City 4 Jamie Vardy 3,20,78, Andy King 5 Manchester City 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 82, Nolito 90 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,966 - - - Burnley 3 Jeff Hendrick 13, Stephen Ward 16, George Boyd 75 Bournemouth 2 Benik Afobe 45+2, Charlie Daniels 90+1 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,680 - - - Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 42, Mesut Ozil 49, Alex Iwobi 75 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 29pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,964 - - - Hull City 3 Robert Snodgrass 27pen, Adama Diomande 72, Jake Livermore 78 Crystal Palace 3 Christian Benteke 52pen, Wilfried Zaha 70, Fraizer Campbell 89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,403 - - - Swansea City 3 Gylfi Sigurdsson 51pen, Fernando Llorente 54,80 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,453 - - - Watford 3 Stefano Okaka Chuka 36,64, Sebastian Proedl 59 Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 17,86 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,769 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 11 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1415) Southampton v Middlesbrough (1415) Liverpool v West Ham United (1630)
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.