April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 26
Arsenal 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,066
- - -
Everton 3 James McCarthy 5, John Stones 35, Kevin Mirallas 74
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,497
- - -
Saturday, April 25
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 3, Aleksandar Kolarov 66, Fernandinho 89
Aston Villa 2 Tom Cleverley 68, Carlos Sanchez 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,036
- - -
Burnley 0
Missed penalty: Matthew Taylor 59
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 60
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,582
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 20, Siem de Jong 87
Swansea City 3 Nelson Oliveira 45+2, Gylfi Sigurdsson 49, Jack Cork 71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,884
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Missed penalty: Charlie Austin 23
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,036
- - -
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 27
Sunderland 1 Connor Wickham 1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,706
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,663
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Hull City 2 Dame N'Doye 52,90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,871
- - -
Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 29,65
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 43, Nacer Chadli 70
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,622
- - -