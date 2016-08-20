Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Leicester City 0
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,000
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 9
Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 45+2, Gareth Barry 60
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,654
- - -
Burnley 2 Sam Vokes 2, Andre Gray 37
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,313
- - -
Swansea City 0
Hull City 2 Shaun Maloney 79, Abel Hernandez 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Victor Wanyama 83
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,447
- - -
Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 55
Chelsea 2 Michy Batshuayi 80, Diego Costa 87
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,772
- - -
Stoke City 1 Bojan 49pen
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 27pen,36, Nolito 86,90+5
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,455
- - -
Friday, August 19
Manchester United 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 36,52pen
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,326
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Sunderland v Middlesbrough (1230)
West Ham United v Bournemouth (1500)