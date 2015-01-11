Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 11
Manchester United 0
Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,395
Arsenal 3 Laurent Koscielny 6, Alexis Sanchez 33,49
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 59,956
Saturday, January 10
Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 69pen, Jason Puncheon 80
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,193
Chelsea 2 Oscar 43, Diego Costa 59
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,612
Burnley 2 Scott Arfield 12, Danny Ings 37
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 33pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,523
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 78
Manchester City 1 Fernandinho 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,499
Leicester City 1 Paul Konchesky 45+1
Red Card: Matthew James 90+3
Aston Villa 0
Red Card: Ciaran Clark 90+4
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,728
Swansea City 1 Mark Noble 74og
West Ham United 1 Andy Carroll 43
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,745
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 78
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,818
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Liam Bridcutt 49
Liverpool 1 Lazar Markovic 8
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,369
