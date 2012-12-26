Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 5,49, Kenwyne Jones 12
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 2pen
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,490
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Jermain Defoe 58, Gareth Bale 61,73,84
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,863
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 68
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 29, Robert Green 50og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,782
- - -
Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 53
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,190
- - -
Everton 2 Leon Osman 52, Phil Jagielka 77
Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,749
- - -
Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 8
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 85pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
Manchester United 4 Jonny Evans 25, Patrice Evra 58, Robin van Persie 71, Javier Hernandez 90
Newcastle United 3 James Perch 4, Jonny Evans 29og, Papiss Cisse 68
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 75,596
- - -
Norwich City 0
Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 38
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,831
- - -
Reading 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,050
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 29
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Fulham v Swansea City (1500)
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester City (1500)
Reading v West Ham United (1500)
Stoke City v Southampton (1500)
Arsenal v Newcastle United (1730)
Sunday, December 30
Everton v Chelsea (1330)
Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (1600)