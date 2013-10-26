Soccer-Sunderland end goal famine in 2-2 draw at home to West Ham
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 20, Jay Rodriguez 43 Fulham 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 28,631 - - - Norwich City 0 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,846 - - - Aston Villa 0 Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 8 Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 68, Leon Osman 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,154 - - - Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 43, Wayne Rooney 78, Javier Hernandez 80 Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 4, Marko Arnautovic 45 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 75,274 - - - Liverpool 4 Luis Suarez 12,17,55, Daniel Sturridge 77 West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 66pen Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,747 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 Mikel Arteta 47pen, Olivier Giroud 87 Red Card: Mikel Arteta 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,050 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330) Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) Swansea City v West Ham United (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1600)
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.