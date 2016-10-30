Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 30 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 6, Diego Costa 55 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,827 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 50, Ross Barkley 76 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,574 - - - Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 18,33 Liverpool 4 Emre Can 16, Dejan Lovren 21, Joel Matip 44, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,628 - - - Manchester United 0 Red Card: Ander Herrera 68 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Gaston Ramirez 39, Stewart Downing 56 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Vincent Janssen 44pen Leicester City 1 Ahmed Musa 48 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,868 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 19,28, Ilkay Guendogan 79,90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,470 - - - Watford 1 Michael Dawson 82og Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,022 - - - Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 65pen Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 19,78, Olivier Giroud 71,76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,322 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.