Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 8, Kevin De Bruyne 51 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 10, Alexis Sanchez 68 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 54,425 - - - Liverpool 2 Joe Allen 35, Roberto Firmino 76 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,341 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 16 Southampton 2 Steven Davis 31,72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,748 - - - Saturday, May 7 Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 5,65pen, Andy King 33 Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 72 Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 88 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,140 - - - Sunderland 3 Wahbi Khazri 41, Fabio Borini 67, Jermain Defoe 70 Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 14, Nemanja Matic 45+3 Red Card: John Terry 90+5 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 47,050 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 47,68 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,990 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Matt Ritchie 82 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 16 Missed penalty: Craig Gardner 44 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,055 - - - West Ham United 1 Stephen Kingsley 68og Swansea City 4 Wayne Routledge 25, Andre Ayew 31, Ki Sung-Yueng 51, Bafetimbi Gomis 90+3 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 34,907 - - - Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 72 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,132 - - -
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.