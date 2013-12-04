Soccer-Woodgate returns to Middlesbrough as first-team coach
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 4 West Bromwich Albion 2 Costel Pantilimon 85og, Victor Anichebe 90+4 Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 9, Yaya Toure 24,74pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,943 - - - Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 57 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Vlad Chiriches 73, Lewis Holtby 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,128 - - - Swansea City 3 Nathan Dyer 45+1, Mathieu Debuchy 66og, Jonjo Shelvey 81 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Sunderland 3 Jozy Altidore 14, John O'Shea 50, Phil Bardsley 86 Chelsea 4 Frank Lampard 17, Eden Hazard 36,62, Phil Bardsley 84og Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 40,652 - - - Stoke City 0 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,014 - - - Arsenal 2 Nicklas Bendtner 2, Mesut Ozil 47 Hull City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,017 - - - Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 48, Pablo Osvaldo 69 Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 15, Libor Kozak 64, Fabian Delph 80 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,814 - - - Manchester United 0 Everton 1 Bryan Oviedo 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,210 - - - Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 15,29,35,74, Raheem Sterling 88 Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 83 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,541 - - - Tuesday, December 3 Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 42 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,891 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 7 Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245) Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500) Liverpool v West Ham United (1500) Southampton v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Chelsea (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, December 8 Fulham v Aston Villa (1330) Arsenal v Everton (1600) Monday, December 9 Swansea City v Hull City (2000)
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 28 Arsenal players must mirror the never-say-die attitude and work-rate of forward Alexis Sanchez if they hope to salvage their faltering campaign, according to former England defender Sol Campbell.