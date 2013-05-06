Soccer-Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON, April 7 Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 6 Sunderland 1 John O'Shea 63 Red Card: Craig Gardner 34 Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 38,130 - - - Sunday, May 5 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Rafael 89 Chelsea 1 Phil Jones 87og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,500 - - - Liverpool 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,991 - - - Saturday, May 4 Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,178 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gareth Bale 86 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,190 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 29, Gareth McAuley 50 Wigan Athletic 3 Arouna Kone 39, James McArthur 58, Callum McManaman 80 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,756 - - - West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,962 - - - Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,242 - - - Fulham 2 Bryan Ruiz 70,77 Reading 4 Hal Robson-Kanu 12pen,62, Adam Le Fondre 75, Jem Karacan 83 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,087 - - - Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 74pen Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 55,89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,842 - - -
April 7 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.