Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 54 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,341 - - - Leicester City 1 Wes Morgan 38 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,071 - - - Saturday, April 2 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 51 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 63 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,062 - - - Sunderland 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,144 - - - Stoke City 2 Ibrahim Afellay 13, Bojan 53 Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 68, Alberto Paloschi 79 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,649 - - - Norwich City 3 Timm Klose 45+2, Dieumerci Mbokani 74, Martin Olsson 90+3 Newcastle United 2 Aleksandar Mitrovic 71,86pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,137 - - - West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 18, Dimitri Payet 41 Red Card: Cheikhou Kouyate 67 Crystal Palace 2 Damien Delaney 15, Dwight Gayle 75 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 34,857 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4 Fernando 7, Kevin De Bruyne 12, Sergio Aguero 19, Aleksandar Kolarov 90+3 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 11,192 - - - Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 4, Alex Iwobi 38, Hector Bellerin 48, Theo Walcott 90 Watford 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,981 - - - Aston Villa 0 Red Card: Alan Hutton 85 Chelsea 4 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 26, Alexandre Pato 45+3pen, Pedro 46,59 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,120 - - -
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac