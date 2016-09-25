Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
West Ham United 0
Southampton 3 Charlie Austin 40, Dusan Tadic 62, James Ward-Prowse 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 37,000
- - -
Saturday, September 24
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 11, Theo Walcott 14, Mesut Ozil 40
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 60,028
- - -
Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 73
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,645
- - -
Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 39,60
Crystal Palace 3 Joe Ledley 61, James McArthur 76, Christian Benteke 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,941
- - -
Liverpool 5 Adam Lallana 17, James Milner 30pen,71pen, Sadio Mane 36, Philippe Coutinho 52
Hull City 1 David Meyler 51
Red Card: Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 29
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 53,109
- - -
Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 23
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,291
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Ben Gibson 65
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Son Heung-Min 7,23
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,703
- - -
Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 13
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 9,65pen, Raheem Sterling 77
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,786
- - -
Manchester United 4 Chris Smalling 22, Juan Mata 37, Marcus Rashford 40, Paul Pogba 42
Leicester City 1 Demarai Gray 59
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 75,256
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
Burnley v Watford (1900)