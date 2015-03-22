March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 22
Hull City 2 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 26, Abel Hernandez 28
Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 2, Diego Costa 9, Loic Remy 77
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,598
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Eduardo Vargas 65
Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 18, Aaron Lennon 77
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,706
- - -
Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 69
Red Card: Steven Gerrard 46
Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 14,59
Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,405
- - -
Saturday, March 21
West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 88
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,914
- - -
Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 14
Crystal Palace 2 Glenn Murray 41pen, Wilfried Zaha 45+2
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,532
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Moussa Sissoko 48
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 24,28
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 50,544
- - -
Southampton 2 Shane Long 37, Jason Shackell 58og
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,864
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 6,13,64pen, Jeffrey Schlupp 85og
Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 38, Wes Morgan 50, David Nugent 90
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 35,950
- - -
Manchester City 3 Wilfried Bony 27, Fernando 40, David Silva 77
West Bromwich Albion 0
Red Card: Gareth McAuley 2
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,018
- - -