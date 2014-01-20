Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 20
West Bromwich Albion 1 Diego Lugano 75
Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 41
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,184
- - -
Sunday, January 19
Chelsea 3 Samuel Eto'o 17,45,49
Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 78
Red Card: Nemanja Vidic 90+2
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,615
- - -
Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 78
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 35,71, Chico 54og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,769
- - -
Saturday, January 18
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 45+2, Steven Gerrard 53pen
Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 25, Christian Benteke 36
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,737
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mike Williamson 45+2og
Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 16,90+5, Loic Remy 33
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 33,343
- - -
Norwich City 1 Ryan Bennett 87
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,655
- - -
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 57,62
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,000
- - -
Manchester City 4 Edin Dzeko 14, Jesus Navas 33, Yaya Toure 76, Sergio Aguero 79
Cardiff City 2 Craig Noone 30, Fraizer Campbell 90+3
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,213
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 51
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,440
- - -
Sunderland 2 Fabio Borini 32, Adam Johnson 71
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 4, Dejan Lovren 31
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 38,115
- - -