Soccer-Rooney may have to leave United to extend career -Neville
May 22 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney may have to leave the club to extend his career "at the highest level", former United defender Phil Neville has said.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 31 Stoke City 3 Wilfried Bony 3,73, Alfie Mawson 55og Swansea City 1 Wayne Routledge 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,602 - - - Sunday, October 30 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 6, Diego Costa 55 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,827 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 50, Ross Barkley 76 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,574 - - - Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 18,33 Liverpool 4 Emre Can 16, Dejan Lovren 21, Joel Matip 44, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,628 - - - Manchester United 0 Red Card: Ander Herrera 68 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Gaston Ramirez 39, Stewart Downing 56 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Vincent Janssen 44pen Leicester City 1 Ahmed Musa 48 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,868 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 19,28, Ilkay Guendogan 79,90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,470 - - - Watford 1 Michael Dawson 82og Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,022 - - - Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 65pen Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 19,78, Olivier Giroud 71,76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,322 - - -
STOCKHOLM, May 22 Manchester United and Ajax will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on Wednesday.