May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 8 Chelsea 2 Oscar 11, Ramires 39 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 26, Gylfi Sigurdsson 80 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,581 - - - Tuesday, May 7 Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 35 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,158 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Roger Espinoza 45+1, James McCarthy 53 Swansea City 3 Angel Rangel 50, Itay Shechter 59, Dwight Tiendalli 76 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,550 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa v Chelsea (1145) Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)