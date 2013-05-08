Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 8 Chelsea 2 Oscar 11, Ramires 39 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 26, Gylfi Sigurdsson 80 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,581 - - - Tuesday, May 7 Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 35 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,158 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Roger Espinoza 45+1, James McCarthy 53 Swansea City 3 Angel Rangel 50, Itay Shechter 59, Dwight Tiendalli 76 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,550 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa v Chelsea (1145) Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.