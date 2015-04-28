UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Hull City 1 Michael Dawson 37 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,843 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 29 Leicester City v Chelsea (1845) Saturday, May 2 Leicester City v Newcastle United (1145) Aston Villa v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Swansea City v Stoke City (1400) West Ham United v Burnley (1400) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, May 3 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500) Monday, May 4 Hull City v Arsenal (1900)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.