March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 28
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,977
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 81
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,784
- - -
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 16,80, Gary O'Neil 28
West Bromwich Albion 1 Graham Dorrans 88pen
Red Card: Youssouf Mulumbu 90+5
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,996
- - -
Swansea City 1 Michu 71
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jan Vertonghen 7, Gareth Bale 21
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,604
- - -
Arsenal 4 Gervinho 11, Santi Cazorla 48, Olivier Giroud 67, Mikel Arteta 77pen
Reading 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,082
- - -
Manchester City 4 Carlos Tevez 41, David Silva 45+2, Vincent Kompany 56, James Perch 69og
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,201
- - -
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 23, Rickie Lambert 35
Chelsea 1 John Terry 33
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,779
- - -
Sunderland 0
Manchester United 1 Titus Bramble 27og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,760
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 31
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1230)
Monday, April 1
Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1900)