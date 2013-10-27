Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 27
Swansea City 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,455
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Roberto Soldado 80pen
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,080
- - -
Chelsea 2 Andre Schuerrle 33, Fernando Torres 90
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 49
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,495
- - -
Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 5, Fabio Borini 84
Newcastle United 1 Mathieu Debuchy 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,313
- - -
Saturday, October 26
Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 20, Jay Rodriguez 43
Fulham 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 28,631
- - -
Norwich City 0
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,846
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 8
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 68, Leon Osman 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,154
- - -
Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 43, Wayne Rooney 78, Javier Hernandez 80
Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 4, Marko Arnautovic 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 75,274
- - -
Liverpool 4 Luis Suarez 12,17,55, Daniel Sturridge 77
West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 66pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,747
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Arsenal 2 Mikel Arteta 47pen, Olivier Giroud 87
Red Card: Mikel Arteta 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,050
- - -