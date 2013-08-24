Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 21
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,098
- - -
Southampton 1 Jose Fonte 88
Sunderland 1 Emanuele Giaccherini 3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 32,600
- - -
Newcastle United 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,662
- - -
Hull City 1 Robert Brady 22pen
Red Card: Yannick Anister Sagbo-Latte 27
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,682
- - -
Everton 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 58, Ryan Shawcross 62
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 31
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,207
- - -
Fulham 1 Darren Bent 77
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 14, Lukas Podolski 41,68
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,622
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 25
Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, August 26
Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)