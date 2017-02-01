Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 1
Manchester United 0
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,297
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 7
Everton 1 Ryan Shawcross 39og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,612
- - -
West Ham United 0
Manchester City 4 Kevin De Bruyne 17, David Silva 21, Gabriel Jesus 39, Yaya Toure 67pen
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 56,980
- - -
Tuesday, January 31
Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 57
Chelsea 1 David Luiz 24
Missed penalty: Diego Costa 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,157
- - -
Arsenal 1 Alex Iwobi 58
Watford 2 Younes Kaboul 10, Troy Deeney 13
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 60,035
- - -
Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 Scott Dann 46, Christian Benteke 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,286
- - -
Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 87
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,202
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 17pen
West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 6
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,316
- - -
Sunderland 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,058
- - -
Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 38, Gylfi Sigurdsson 70
Southampton 1 Shane Long 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,359
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 4
Chelsea v Arsenal (1230)
Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500)
Everton v Bournemouth (1500)
Hull City v Liverpool (1500)
Southampton v West Ham United (1500)
Watford v Burnley (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)