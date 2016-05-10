UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday West Ham United 3 Diafra Sakho 10, Michail Antonio 76, Winston Reid 80 Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 51,72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,602 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 11 Norwich City v Watford (1845) Sunderland v Everton (1845) Liverpool v Chelsea (1900) Sunday, May 15 Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400) Chelsea v Leicester City (1400) Everton v Norwich City (1400) Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Swansea City v Manchester City (1400) Watford v Sunderland (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.