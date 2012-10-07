Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 7 Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 3 Jonny Evans 8, Patrice Evra 16, Tom Cleverley 71 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 52,203 - - - Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,531 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Steven Caulker 58, Aaron Lennon 67 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,802 - - - Southampton 2 Fonte 4,90 Fulham 2 Jos Hooiveld 69og, Kieran Richardson 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,004 - - - Saturday, October 6 West Ham United 1 Mohamed Diame 21 Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 41, Theo Walcott 77, Santi Cazorla 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,974 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Arouna Kone 10, Franco Di Santo 23 Everton 2 Nikica Jelavic 11, Leighton Baines 87pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,759 - - - Chelsea 4 Fernando Torres 14, Frank Lampard 22, Eden Hazard 31, Branislav Ivanovic 76 Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 11 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 41,784 - - - Swansea City 2 Michu 71, Wayne Routledge 78 Reading 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 31, Noel Hunt 44 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,336 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 James Morrison 5, Zoltan Gera 22, Youssouf Mulumbu 85 Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 35, Esteban Granero 90+2 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 23,987 - - - Manchester City 3 Aleksandar Kolarov 5, Sergio Aguero 60, James Milner 89 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,036 - - -
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (