March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday.
Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 10
Wigan Athletic 1 Victor Moses 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,653
- - -
Swansea City 1 Luke Moore 83
Missed penalty: Scott Sinclair 7
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,510
- - -
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 36,71pen
West Bromwich Albion 0
Red Card: Jonas Olsson 66
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,598
- - -
Saturday, March 10
Everton 1 Nikica Jelavic 22
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,992
- - -
Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 68
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Ricardo Fuller 25
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,945
- - -
Sunderland 1 Nicklas Bendtner 56
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,661
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 90+3
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,372
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Blackburn Rovers 2 Junior Hoilett 43,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,121
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 2 Darren Pratley 37, Ivan Klasnic 86
Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 48
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,551
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000)