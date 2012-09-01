Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 16, Edin Dzeko 61, Carlos Tevez 90+3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000 - - - Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 45+1, Michu 66 Red Card: Chico 71 Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 40,45+7 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,350 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Moussa Dembele 68 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 89 Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 65, Gareth McAuley 82 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Shaun Maloney 5pen, Franco Di Santo 49 Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 40pen, Peter Crouch 76 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,247 - - - West Ham United 3 Kevin Nolan 1, Winston Reid 29, Matthew Taylor 41 Fulham 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 33,458 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 2 Liverpool v Arsenal (1230) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1500) Southampton v Manchester United (1500)
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.