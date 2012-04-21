April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Saturday.
Queens Park Rangers 1 Adel Taarabt 24
Red card: Adel Taarabt 78
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,021
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 14,57, Papiss Cisse 18
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,162
- - -
Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 58, Philippe Senderos 89
Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 57
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,689
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 1 Chris Eagles 14
Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 6
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,401
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 2 Mauro Formica 41, Junior Hoilett 49
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,218
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Craig Gardner 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,557
- - -
Arsenal 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,111
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 22
Manchester United v Everton (1130)
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)