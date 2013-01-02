Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 2
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 2
Everton 2 Leighton Baines 43, Victor Anichebe 60
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,391
- - -
Chelsea 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Shaun Wright-Phillips 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,634
- - -
Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 19, Luis Suarez 26,52
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,228
- - -
Tuesday, January 1
Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 35
Arsenal 1 Guilherme Do Prado 41og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,743
- - -
Manchester City 3 Pablo Zabaleta 43, Edin Dzeko 56, Sergio Aguero 74pen
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,192
- - -
Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 9, Danny Graham 90+4
Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 44, Christian Benteke 84pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,406
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Michael Dawson 10, Emmanuel Adebayor 51, Clint Dempsey 79
Reading 1 Pavel Pogrebnyak 4
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,180
- - -
West Ham United 2 Mark Noble 3pen, Joey O'Brien 26
Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 90
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,005
- - -
Wigan Athletic 0
Manchester United 4 Javier Hernandez 35,63, Robin van Persie 43,88
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,342
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 49
Fulham 2 Dimitar Berbatov 39, Alexander Kacaniklic 58
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,436
- - -