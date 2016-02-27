Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
West Bromwich Albion 3 Craig Gardner 12, Craig Dawson 20, Saido Berahino 31
Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 49,80
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 24,806
- - -
Watford 0
AFC Bournemouth 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,835
- - -
Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 89
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,114
- - -
Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 51pen,56
Aston Villa 1 Leandro Bacuna 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,703
- - -
Southampton 1 Shane Long 42
Chelsea 2 Cesc Fabregas 75, Branislav Ivanovic 89
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,688
- - -
West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 30
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 28
Manchester United v Arsenal (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1405)