Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 19 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 1 Bojan 4pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,044 - - - Sunday, October 18 Newcastle United 6 Georginio Wijnaldum 14,26,66,85, Ayoze Perez 33, Aleksandar Mitrovic 64 Norwich City 2 Dieumerci Mbokani 20, Nathan Redmond 34 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 47,006 - - - Saturday, October 17 Watford 0 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 62, Olivier Giroud 68, Aaron Ramsey 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,721 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 54 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,225 - - - Southampton 2 Jose Fonte 21, Virgil van Dijk 37 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 66,90+1 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,966 - - - Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 34, Alan Hutton 54og Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,596 - - - Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 7,29,45+3, Wilfried Bony 11,89 AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 22 Halftime: 4-1;Attendance: 54,502 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye 25pen Red Card: Dwight Gayle 44 West Ham United 3 Carl Jenkinson 22, Manuel Lanzini 88, Dimitri Payet 90+4 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,812 - - - Everton 0 Manchester United 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 18, Ander Herrera 22, Wayne Rooney 62 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,553 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,926 - - -
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.