May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 90+2
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 32
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,210
- - -
Sunderland 3 Patrick van Aanholt 38, Lamine Kone 42,55
Everton 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 46,454
- - -
Norwich City 4 Nathan Redmond 15, Dieumerci Mbokani 18,57, Craig Cathcart 37og
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 11, Odion Ighalo 51
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 26,279
- - -
Tuesday, May 10
West Ham United 3 Diafra Sakho 10, Michail Antonio 76, Winston Reid 80
Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 51,72
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,602
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 15
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400)
Chelsea v Leicester City (1400)
Everton v Norwich City (1400)
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1400)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1400)
Watford v Sunderland (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)