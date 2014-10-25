Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 34,57
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,259
- - -
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 33
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,017
- - -
Sunderland 0
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 30,90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,449
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Victor Anichebe 51, Saido Berahino 90+3pen
Crystal Palace 2 Brede Hangeland 16, Mile Jedinak 45+1pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,738
- - -
Liverpool 0
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,591
- - -
West Ham United 2 Morgan Amalfitano 21, Diafra Sakho 75
Manchester City 1 David Silva 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Burnley v Everton (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1330)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1600)
Monday, October 27
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (2000)