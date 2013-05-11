UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 15 Red Card: Christian Benteke 58 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 61,88 Red Card: Ramires 45 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 42,084 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)