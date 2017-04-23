Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 24 Crystal Palace 2 Christian Benteke 42,74 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,000 - - - Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 21, Wayne Rooney 39 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 21,870 - - - Saturday, April 22 West Ham United 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,971 - - - Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 10, Tom Carroll 70 Stoke City 0 Missed penalty: Marko Arnautovic 69 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,566 - - - Bournemouth 4 Joshua King 2, Benik Afobe 17, Marc Pugh 65, Charlie Daniels 71 Middlesbrough 0 Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 20 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,890 - - - Hull City 2 Lazar Markovic 62, Sam Clucas 71 Red Card: Oumar Niasse 25 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,432 - - -
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.