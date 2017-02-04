Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 58pen
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,949
- - -
Hull City 2 Alfred N'Diaye 44, Oumar Niasse 84
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,822
- - -
Southampton 1 Manolo Gabbiadini 12
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 14, Pedro Obiang 44, Mark Noble 52
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 31,891
- - -
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 10, M'Baye Niang 45+2
Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 78pen
Red Card: Jeff Hendrick 7
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,178
- - -
Everton 6 Romelu Lukaku 1,29,83,84, James McCarthy 24, Ross Barkley 90+4
Bournemouth 3 Joshua King 59,70, Harry Arter 90
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 39,026
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Sunderland 4 Lamine Kone 9, Didier Ndong 43, Jermain Defoe 45+1,45+3
Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 25,310
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 6
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,921
- - -
Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso 13, Eden Hazard 53, Cesc Fabregas 85
Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,490
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)