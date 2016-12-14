Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 14
Crystal Palace 1 James McArthur 66
Manchester United 2 Paul Pogba 45+2, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 88
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,547
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Salomon Rondon 50,61,63
Swansea City 1 Wayne Routledge 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,467
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Christian Eriksen 14,63, Victor Wanyama 73
Hull City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,347
- - -
Manchester City 2 Pablo Zabaleta 33, David Silva 86
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,527
- - -
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Marko Arnautovic 23
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,002
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Liverpool 3 Adam Lallana 29,68, Divock Origi 60
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,704
- - -
Sunderland 0
Chelsea 1 Cesc Fabregas 40
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,008
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 45+3
Missed penalty: Mark Noble 45+3
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,990
- - -
Tuesday, December 13
Bournemouth 1 Marc Pugh 34
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,068
- - -
Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 44, Ashley Williams 86
Red Card: Phil Jagielka 90+3
Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,510
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1230)
Middlesbrough v Swansea City (1500)
Stoke City v Leicester City (1500)
Sunderland v Watford (1500)
West Ham United v Hull City (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth v Southampton (1330)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1600)
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)